The year 2024 has been a good one for Bollywood, with record-breaking performances, surprise hits, and a few notable underperformers. While there were some major disappointments, films like Stree 2 proved that you don't need mega-stars to dominate the box office, smashing records and reaffirming the audience's love for strong content. Similarly, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 highlighted that the demand for horror-comedies with franchise appeal remains high.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the biggest Bollywood box office hits of 2024 (excluding dubbed versions of films from other languages), ranked by their domestic net collections. However, it’s important to note that not all these films are super successes. Some have underperformed due to their massive budgets.

Stree 2 – INR 627.02 crore

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

The horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is now one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. With a rumoured budget of INR 80–110 crore, the movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, achieved an incredible profit margin, solidifying its status as a blockbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – INR 281.40 crore

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

The third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise featured Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy outshone Singham Again and turned out to be a major hit. The film’s budget is rumoured to be INR 150 crore.

Singham Again – INR 265.35 crore

Box Office Verdict: Below Average

Rohit Shetty’s fifth entry in the Cop Universe boasted a massive ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Despite the star power, the film underperformed, with many suggesting it needed a solo release. The rumoured budget was INR 350 crore.

Fighter – INR 205.55 crore

Box Office Verdict: Average

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, started strong but lost momentum quickly. Made on a rumoured budget of INR 250 crore, the film failed to meet expectations.

Shaitaan – INR 149.49 crore

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

This supernatural thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, benefitted from strong word-of-mouth and emerged as a highly profitable venture. The rumoured budget was INR 65 crore.

Munjya – INR 107.48 crore

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

Before Stree 2, Maddock Films scored big with this horror-comedy starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari. Made on a modest budget of INR 30 crore, the film achieved impressive profits.

Crew – INR 89.92 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

The heist comedy starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon performed well, thanks to its appealing cast and strong promotions. The film’s budget is rumoured to be INR 75 crore.

Article 370 – INR 82.37 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

This Yami Gautam-starrer, despite being criticised as government-pandering propaganda, managed a decent run in theatres. With a rumoured budget of INR 20 crore, it delivered solid returns.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – INR 80.88 crore

Box Office Verdict: Average

This quirky rom-com, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, offered breezy entertainment that drew moderate crowds. Made on a rumoured budget of INR 75 crore, the film barely broke even.

Bad Newz – INR 66.28 crore

Box Office Verdict: Below Average

Despite its popular songs, Triptii Dimri’s Bhabhi 2 fame, and Vicky Kaushal’s praised performance, Bad Newz didn’t make waves at the box office. With a budget of INR 80 crore, it struggled to recover costs.

Note: The above collections are based on India net figures sourced from Bollywood Hungama. Overseas gross collections have not been considered here, which could influence the final verdict for some entries.

