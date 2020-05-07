Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands As They Enjoy a Romantic Stroll in Miami (View Pics)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been quarantining together in Miami amid this pandemic. The couple after making their fans dance with joy with their home concert for the Global Citizen initiative have been making the most of this quarantine time to be together. The couple was recently spotted a loved up stroll in Miami. The duo were seen casually dressed as they walked hand in hand while Camila's pooch Thunder too accompanied them. Last month, Shawn and Camila were also clicked swinging together while they were on their beach outing. Global Citizen Concert 2020: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes And Others Pay A Musical Ode To The Coronavirus Frontline Workers (Watch Videos).

In their freshly clicked pictures, Camila was spotted wearing a bright yellow tube top with olive green sweatpants and white flip flops. Shawn was seen in an all black casual avatar. While the duo were out for a stroll, hand-in-hand, none of them was seen wearing a mask. Earlier this month, Cabello appeared alongside Mendes to sing What A Wonderful World as part of Lady Gaga's Global Citizen One World: Together At Home Concert and now, both the artists are also participating in the All In Challenge. Beau Shawn Mendes Throws Camila Cabello Surprise Cinderella-themed Bash.

Camila and Shawn have been dating since 2019, after collaborating on their track Senorita and have quickly become a favourite celebrity couple among fans. After denying their relationship at start, Shawn and Camila's PDA-filled pictures soon confirmed their romance after which the couple made it official on Instagram.