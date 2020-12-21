Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have been in the news since the time they announced their collaboration for a melody titled 'Challon Ke Nishaan'. Now, after months of teasing fans with the glimpses from the shoots, the said song is finally out and it's quite soulful. This is the first time ever Sidharth and Diana are seen in the same frame and they have nailed it how. The song sees the two as a couple, however, it is the end of this one which is very sentimental. Veham Song Out: Asim Riaz’s Unrequited Love for Sakshi Malik Blends in Amazingly Well With Armaan Malik’s Vocals (Watch Video).

The song starts with glamorous visuals of Sid and Diana on a beach and later we also see them spending some happy moments with each other. But all this is a flashback, as ahead we come to know that Diana is no more and lost her life in an accident. The end of the track is beautiful as Sidharth submerges Penty's ashes on the same beach where the two met for the first time. Indeed, the emotions of love and loss are depicted quite well here. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

'Challon Ke Nishaan' is sung by Stebin Ben, composed by Sunny Inder whereas the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. All in all, right from the music, the scenic Goa to the casting of the two stars, all blend in well with each other and give us a poignant love ballad. The chemistry of Sid and Diana is one of the highlights of the song.

Earlier, while talking about the track, Malhotra had told Pinkvilla, "It felt great to shoot outdoors after a while in Goa, use the scenic location and the vibe of the place. Direction by Bosco as always was seamless and creating this beautiful story with Diana was amazing. I am excited for everyone to see this song!” Stay tuned!

