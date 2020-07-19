The brilliant actors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vin Diesel, turned a year older on July 18. Priyanka turned 38, whereas Vin turned 53. From family to industry friends to fans, all have been showering the two actors with heaps of love and good wishes across social media platforms. From sharing their throwback pics from their films or any favourite scenes, fans are celebrating Priyanka and Vin’s birthday with great enthusiasm on social media. Deepika Padukone, who has shared screen space with both Priyanka and Vin, has also shared an amazing birthday post for her co-stars on Instagram. Nick Jonas Shares an Adorable Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Calls His Wife As the ‘Most Thoughtful, Caring and Wonderful Person’.

Deepika Padukone has worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the historical drama, Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika played the character Mastani and Priyanka essayed the role of Kashibai. Besides this, Priyanka also featured in a special number “Ram Chahe Leela” from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in which Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh played the lead pair. Vin Diesel Birthday Special: 5 Dramatic Performances of The Fast & Furious Action Star That Should Be On Your Watch-List!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone had made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in which she shared screen space with Vin Diesel. Deepika played the character Serena Unger in this film that was the third installment in the xXx film series.

Vin Diesel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here’s wishing both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vin Diesel a great year ahead and many more amazing projects in the future!

