YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing massive backlash over his controversial comments during the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL). The whole matter started after Ranveer made an insensitive joke regarding parents on the talent show, which also featured Ashish Chachlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh. Although the mentioned episode was quickly taken down, the incident has led to massive outrage and legal trouble for the ones involved. Now, an audience member at the show has shared about the incidents that took place before and after Ranveer made the controversial joke. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Mumbai Police Find YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Flat Locked in Versova, Summon Him Again.

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologised to the Contestant After the ‘Parents’ Joke?

A content creator named Mohit Khubani, who attended the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, recently shared about the events that took place after Ranveer Allahbadia made the joke. Sharing a video on his Instagram, he said, "I was in the audience at that episode. That kid came (contestant), Ranveer said the joke. After he made the remark, Ranveer ne usko 3-4 baar bola hoga, 'Sorry, aap ko bura to nahi laga?' (Sorry, I hope you didn't feel bad)." He said that a sorry never fixes anything but mentioned that Ranveer did his best to make sure that the contestant was comfortable.

What Exactly Happened in Controversial Episode of ‘IGL’

Mohit added that even Samay Raina checked on the participant, who later went on to win the competition. He also said that both Ranveer and Samay double-checked on him and again apologised to the person after he won the show. Concluding the video, the content creator requested everyone not to engage in unnecessary hate if they are not aware of things. ‘People Want To Kill Me’: Ranveer Allahbadia Releases Fresh Statement Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Reveals He’s Feeling Scared Due to Death Threats (Read Full Statement).

On Saturday (February 15) evening, Ranveer Allahbadia released a statement expressing concerns about his and his family's safety amid the ongoing controversy. He revealed that he has received death threats and recalled incidents of people forcefully entering his mother's clinic, which has "scared" him. However, he shared his confidence in the Indian judicial system and agreed to cooperate with the police and other authorities.

