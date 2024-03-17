Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe. The two singers brought the house down at the concert, sending the audience into a frenzy. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh Set the Stage Ablaze As They Perform on ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, 'Lover.' Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: British Singer and Diljit Dosanjh Wow Audience With Collaborative ‘Lover’ Performance (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture which honoured India's rich cultural heritage. Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said: "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste, and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

