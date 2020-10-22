Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias, who has been in the music industry for over 25 years, has bagged the top Latin artiste of all time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Held in Florida on Wednesday, the Billboard Latin Music Awards was held before a live-audience wearing masks, and in-person performances and presenters, reports eonline.com. Rapper Pitbull praised Iglesias before presenting him with the award: "He's a writer, composer, singer, performer. He's a living legend and it's a true honour to call him my friend and my dog. He is music." Billboard Music Award 2020: From BTS to Billie Eilish, Here’s the Complete List of Winners Category Wise

Iglesias admitted he didn't prepare a speech, so he spoke from his heart. "If I get confused, I'm sorry," Enrique began in Spanish, and continued: "But I want to thank the Billboard Latin Music Awards for an incredible award." "I want to thank my friend Pitbull. I want everyone who is here tonight to have a good time. I also want to tell all of my fans thank you for everything in the passage of my career. I miss you so much, and to all of you who are watching from home, take care," said the singer, who has sold more than 180 million albums. 2020 Billboard Music Awards Winners List: BTS, Kanye West, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B And Others Win Big At The BBMAs

Enrique Iglesias Accepts Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of All Time Award

According to billboard.com, music artistes Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny were big winners, each taking home seven awards. Yankee won six of his seven awards for his Snow-assisted hit song "Con Calma", including hot Latin song of the year, airplay song of the year, and streaming song of the year. Yankee and singer Luis Fonsi were awarded the Billboard Latin Song of the Decade award for the global blockbuster "Despacito". Bad Bunny took home seven awards, including artiste of the year, songwriter of the year, and top Latin album of the year for "X 100PRE".

