Holi Mein Rangeele Song Video: Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh's Colourful Dance Will Be a Chartbuster This Holi 2020

Holi Mein Rangeele (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Holi is just around the corner and if you are the one who is looking out for a colourful song to play the festival with joy, then fret not, as Bollywood babe, Mouni Roy is here to your rescue. Starring in an all-new Holi-fied track titled as Holi Mein Rangeele, Bollywood actors, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh bring the old essence of the Indian festival right to your screen. From the music, costumes to even the choreography of the song, all the things is quite catchy and how. And well, if there's Mouni on the screen, you don't need anyone else to set your screen on fire. Happy Holi 2019 Songs Playlist: From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, Groove To These Old & New Bollywood Songs On The Festival Of Colours (Watch Videos).

Directed by Remo D'Souza and vocals by Mika Singh, Abhinav Shekhar and Pallavi Ishpuniyani, the track is fun and ofcourse desi at heart. Another highlight of the track is its music, courtesy Aditya Dev. Well, after all the done and dusted Bollywood songs made for Holi, this one is a breath of fresh air and it's not at all bad. Holi this year will be celebrated on March 10, 2020, and we bet the new chartbuster is here. A special mention to Mouni whose dancing skills in this music video is super se upar. Mouni Roy Birthday Special: Her Style File is as Charming as her and We are All Hearts for it (View Pics).

Check Out The Holi Video Song Below:

So what is your take on this Holi video song? Did you find it appealing enough? Tell us your take in the comment section below. Meanwhile, on the work front, Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Well, till the time the movie makes it to the silverscreen, you can ogle at the actress in this song. Stay tuned!