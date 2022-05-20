The first screening of 'Armageddon Time' at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, drew a five-minute standing ovation, as James Gray returned to Cannes for the fifth time with what was a personal story inspired by his childhood during 1980s Queens, NY, and the premiere was nothing but emotional, with the pinnacle of the event being Gray's address to the audience. Hunt at Cannes 2022: Lee Jung-jae Debuts as Director With Espionage Action-Thriller at 75th Film Festival.

Gray said in his speech as he began to choke up, "This is very emotional - it's my story in a way and you guys shared it with me. We finished the film last Saturday in a complete panic. You are the very first people on Planet Earth to see it. I'm grateful to each and every one of you. I love you all, and I hope I come back here sometime because it is the church of cinema." R Madhavan at Cannes 2022: Aryabhatta, Sundar Pichai Are Real Heroes, Their Stories Need to Be Told.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, according to 'Deadline', appeared moved, as did the pic's younger stars Jaylin Webb and Banks Repeta, who were transfixed by the enormous and continued applause in the Palais Theatre.

'Armageddon Time' follows a young, artistic Jewish boy who comes up against challenges in public school and also befriends a rebellious classmate . Hathaway and Strong play the boy's working-class parents, while Anthony Hopkins is the wise, beloved, immigrant grandfather who steers the young adolescent on a proper path.

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway tear up during the seven-minute #Cannes2022 standing ovation for #ArmageddonTime. pic.twitter.com/YhpL8rja5y — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 19, 2022

The film is not dated yet, however, it would not come as a shock if Focus Features positioned the movie during awards season. That's similar to how it launched 'Loving' in Cannes in 2016, which went on to notch a Lead Actress Oscar nomination for Ruth Negga and also catapult her career.

