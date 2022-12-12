After nearly 13 years in development, James Cameron is set to bring his magic back to the screens with Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday. With the first film setting up Pandora in a huge way, it looks like the humans are back and are bringing the fight to Na'vi this time around with how the promos have looked. Avatar The Way of Water Review: Early Reactions Call James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel a 'Visual Spectacle', Say its 'Bigger' and 'Better' Than the First One.

The big thing with James Cameron is that he has been crowned the King of Sequels. With films like Aliens and Terminator 2, he proved that he could further an already great narrative, and if early word is anything to go by, then it looks like he might have just done it again. So, before you check out Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Avatar: The Way of Water will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver as a new character Kiri. The film also stars Kate Winslet (Ronal), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge) and more.

Plot

Avatar: The Way of Water picks up more than a decade later after the events of the first film. It'll focus on Jake Sully and his family, as he tries to protect them from a new threat that the humans bring.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres worldwide on December 16, 2022. Avatar The Way of Water: The Weeknd Teases His Upcoming Song for James Cameron's Sci-Fi Adventure! (Watch Video).

Reviews

The reviews for Avatar: The Way of Water aren't out yet. As soon as they, the page will be updated.

