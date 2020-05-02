Blue Iguana Duo Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz Teaming Up for Untitled Searchlight Comedy

Blue Iguana Duo of Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell will reunite with "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Ben Schwartz for Searchlight Pictures' new comedy film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz will write the screenplay for the film based on his pitch. The two actors, who previously worked together on 2018 indie movie "Blue Iguana", will also serve as executive producers on the project. Yankee Comandante: Adam Driver Reunites with Jeff Nichols for a Film Based on True Events.

The plot details have been kept under wraps. Schwartz most recently wrote, starred in and produced a Netflix improv comedy special with "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch. He will next be seen in workplace comedy series, "Space Force" alongside Steve Carell. Gal Gadot to Reunite with Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10 and also Have a Spin-off on her Character?

Rockwell starred in two features in 2019 -- Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit and "Richard Jewell", directed by veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood.