Let's start with the biggest disclaimer about Argylle - the film's main lead is not Henry Cavill. Yes, he plays the titular character, but the role is more of a hoodwink, and the screentime makes it basically a cameo. And so are the roles of John Cena, Dua Lipa and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. In actuality, it is Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell who are the main leads in Argylle, playing Elly, a novelist of the successful Argylle franchise, and Wilde, a spy sent out to protect her from harm when her novel plots become reality, respectively. Argylle Movie Review: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill's Spy Games Get Lost in Matthew Vaughn's Over-Convoluted Plot.

Other important characters include Ritter (Bryan Cranston), the Director of a rogue intelligence agency, Ruth (Catherine O'Hara) who is Elly's mother, and a conspiracy theorist who is out to expose Division. The narrative revolves around Elly's novels eerily mirroring actual events in the spy world, drawing the attention of Division. Elly becomes a target as the incomplete ending of her next novel could hold the key to a mystery for Division. Simultaneously, Wilde seeks a master file exposing Division, creating a complex web of intrigue. The film unfolds as Wilde takes Elly to London, exploring whether her imagination can unravel the mystery.

Watch the Trailer of Argylle:

So what happens next? Is it a mere coincidence that Elly's novels are predicting real-life events? Is Wilde actually the real-life Argylle? Or did you know Matthew Vaughn is planning a major cinematic universe here? Before we go ahead, let's warn you the below article has plenty of SPOILERS, so be careful.

Mish-Mash of Twists

So Argylle is loaded with so many twists that after one point, you just let out a sigh and let them wash over you with the hope that the film will be done away with (only that the movie is a bit too long at a two-hour twenty-minute runtime). To make things easier for us all, I am rolling up my sleeves and listing all the twists in the ascending order in which they are thrown at us.

Twist 1 - Elly overhears Wilde complaining to someone about her and saying he wants to put a bullet in her head. This scene simply has no purpose, as you learn later, except to create forced tension.

Twist 2 - Ritter turns out to be Elly's father.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 3 - Ritter turns out not to be Elly's father, and neither is Ruth, her mother, who tries to kill her before Wilde intervenes and shoots her.

Twist 4 - Alfie is not just Elly's dog; the name also belongs to Wilde's collaborator, who is a former CIA agent now wanting to expose Division.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 5 - Elly is not Elly, Wilde isn't Argylle. Instead, it is Elly who is Argylle. She is really Agent Rachel Kylle. 'R Kylle'. Geddit?

Twist 6 - Elly is actually an amnesiac agent who has forgotten her past life as a secret spy after a near-fatal attempt on her life - which she is made to believe is a skating accident. Ritter and Ruth brainwash her to think they are her parents and that she is merely a waitress. She also retains her martial skills thanks to muscle memory, though why she never uses them whenever she was in trouble earlier is not explained.

Twist 7 - Elly's novels are actually recollections of her own life as a spy, after Ritter and Ruth prodded her to maintain a journal, waiting for her to drop the big secret of the master file's location even if it takes five years for her.

Twist 8 - Wilde is not Argylle. He is actually Wyatt from her novels, played by John Cena. What's more, he was in love with Rachel, and they had hooked up in the past. Whether Elly gender-swapped Argylle because of the general ideation of having a male as a suave spy or because of some other reason (we will get to that in some time) is never made clear.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 9 - Elly gets the master file from 'Keeper of Secrets,' and she stumbles upon another secret. She was a double agent - an assassin who was working for Ritter before her accident.

Twist 10 - Ruth isn't dead, and she exposes Elly's true nature to Wilde, and both are later taken to Ritter in an undisclosed location.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 11 - Elly shoots Wilde during the investigation to find out Alfie's location, and later, she herself helps Ritter zero in on the location.

Twist 12 - Elly double-crosses Ritter and Ruth and sends the master file to Alfie instead.

Twist 13 - Elly fails since sending that file requires Ritter's authorization.

Twist 14 - Surprise, surprise... actually no surprise, Wilde is alive.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 15 - Believe it or not, Elly didn't shoot to kill Wilde. She shoots him at a spot on his body that isn't lethal for him, based on an email tip she got from an anonymous fan, which she wanted to use to bring Keira back from death in her novels. Extraction 2 Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of the Netflix Film and Whether Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake Will Return for Another Mission.

Twist 16 - Elly and Wilde tag-team and kill all of Ritter's men. Ritter is scratched and pawed by cat Alfie, and later killed by Wilde.

Twist 17 - Ruth uses the mental trigger to control Elly again and stop her from sending the file to Alfie and also kill Wilde.

Twist 18 - Before a brainwashed Elly kills Wilde, someone incapacitates Ruth and breaks her spell over Elly.

Twist 19 - That someone turns out to be... yawn... Keira, who was alive all this while, and she was the anonymous 'fan' who sent the shooting tip to Elly since that's how she actually survived her near-fatal encounter. Later, they escape from the ship that is blasted, Elly and Wilde finally kiss, and Alfie gets all the details in Division; never mind, all of them are dead now, and the only corrupt agent alive is Rachel, aka Elly.

A Still From Argylle

Twist 20 - No one cares for that since Elly continues to be in her novelist profession and has finally released her new Argylle novel. She and Wilde are still together, while the rest of her aides have their happy endings.

Twist 21 - Elly is shocked to see one of the audience at her book event turn out to be someone resembling Argylle from her imagination, and what's more, his name is Argylle, too! What the heck is going on? Someone, please stop Mr Vaughn!

A Still From Argylle

Twist 21 - In the mid-credit scene, we go back 20 years to a tavern called 'King's Man'. Sigh, yes, this film is somehow now connected to the King's Man universe. Apparently, the filmmaker hasn't taken a cue from the underwhelming box office and critical performance of the last King's Man film. Also how does he plan to explain Samuel L Jackson's casting in this movie, since he had played the main antagonist in Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was a different character?

Twist 22 - A young man, barely in his '20s, played by Enola Holmes' Louis Partridge, gives some long greeting to the bartender, who acknowledges the same, which, of course, is a spy code. The bartender asks whoever sent the man here is desperate since he is so young. When asked about his name, the young man replies, "Aubrey Argylle", basically meaning in a few years, he is going to look like Henry Cavill.

Twist 23 - The scene ends with the title card Argylle - First Chapter, recalling that this is the first book in the Argylle series, written by Elly, and presumably the next film in the franchise. Fast X Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits to Vin Diesel's Action Film and How the Cameos Set Up the Next Installment.

Twist 24 - The scene leaves us more confused about whose stories Elly has been writing till now, hers or the Argylle dude who landed in the epilogue scene, and whether her memory has truly returned since she doesn't remember at all. This also begs us to ask this: since King's Man is now an organisation in Elly's fictional works, then who wrote the King's Man comics based on which the movies are made?

Twist 25 - If the next film is made, it might be about how Argylle became this prominent member of King's Man, how he met Wyatt, and if Argylle's organisation that we see in the film was also King's Man. And going by the lukewarm reception to this film, most probably, we are not going to get to see any of that. What say, readers?

