Talking about an actor embracing a role in comic book films, then names like Robert Downey Jr, Christian Bale, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Heath Ledger will surely pop up. But on this special day, I would like to devote my time talking about how Brandon Routh was a perfect contender for Superman too. It’s a damn shame that he just had two appearances as the character (Superman Returns movie and a cameo in Arrowverse), because he honestly was a perfect continuation after Reeves. Though we have also enjoyed his run as Atom in the Arrowverse. Brandon Routh Birthday Special: Do You Remember The Arrow Actor In Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Kambakkht Ishq?

Sure you could make the argument that it was due to Superman Returns’ mixed reception, but in my opinion it was far from a lackluster film. Routh had the talent, the looks, and the perfect charisma to pull off the motto of “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”

So to celebrate Brandon Routh’s 42nd birthday, we are taking a look at seven of his best moments in his role as the Man of Steel.

A Kingdom Comes

I think Superman fans everywhere rejoiced when Routh reprised his role as the Man of Steel in CW’s special Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Donning the suit from the Kingdom Come comics designed by Alex Ross, he returned to the role only for a brief minute, oh but it was so good to have him back. And while he does fight Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, it was still worth watching it.

Saving Metropolis

After Lex Luthor succeeds in his plan of creating an island full of Kryptonite, Superman is tasked with saving the entirety of Metropolis. With destruction all around he is capable of doing so which makes one of the best scenes in Superman Returns.

Action Comics #1

In this scene where Superman is saving a person trapped in their car which is speeding, he does it in the most spectacular fashion. Routh recreates the cover photo of Action Comics #1 and perfectly poses in a wallpaper worthy shot.

Saving Lois Lane and Family

After being left to die by Lex Luthor in his sinking ship, Lois Lane and her husband and son find themselves with no help at all. Until, Superman arrives and lifts up the entire ship out of water. It’s a great scene that is set to John Ottoman’s amazing recreation of John Williams’ amazing score.

The Ending

The ending to Superman Returns had six year old me absolutely ecstatic in the theatre. A perfect homage to Christopher Reeves, the ending is what I wanted from a modern Superman film and had me grinning from ear to ear. After having an emotional talk with his son and bidding Lois farewell, we see Superman take to the sky as he finally reaches space and breaks the fourth wall by acknowledging the audience. Magic-The Gathering: Brandon Routh To Lead Cast in Netflix’s Animated Series.

Kryptonite Island

Perhaps the greatest feat of strength you’ll see from any Superhero, Superman finally energises himself by absorbing the rays of the yellow sun. He then proceeds to go underground as he lifts Luthor’s Kryptonite island. It’s an impressive scene that delivers on everything from visuals to music.

The Plane Save

His first appearance as Superman in a long time, he does it by saving a crashing plane. After a failed attempt to use a Plane to shoot off a spaceship, everything goes wrong and the plane goes into a free fall. Luckily Superman gets there in time and saves everyone by putting the plane down in a baseball field. From cinematography to the urgency of the scene, this is a perfect representation of Superman.

Hopefully Brandon Routh is brought in again to portray this character in a series that follows the Kingdom Come version of the character. He has immense passion for this role and it would be a wasted opportunity to not bring him back again. With this we finish off our list and wish Brandon Routh a very happy birthday.

