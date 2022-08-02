The first reactions for Brad Pitt's upcoming Bullet Train are out and it looks like the action film is all set to provide you with a fun two hours. Many critics are praising the action in the film - no brainer considering its directed by David Leitch of John Wick fame, and are also calling the cast a bunch of fun to watch. Bullet Train releases in India on August 4, 2022. Lets take a look at some of the reactions. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Others Look Glam at the Red Carpet Premiere (View Pics and Videos).

Pure Summer Movie Fun!

In his fourth decade as a leading man, Brad Pitt might be enjoying the finest stretch of his career. With Bullet Train (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️), Pitt is surrounded by a great cast & gives yet another charismatic, well-rounded performance laced in empathy. Bullet Train is pure summer movie fun. pic.twitter.com/Ofy5gh05bq — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 30, 2022

Wild Energy!

BULLET TRAIN has wild energy & a great sense of gory humor. Really enjoyed Brad Pitt’s reformed assassin, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Lemon is constantly entertaining. The fights are plentiful & the tone is over the top for sure, but it’s never boring & the story is always evolving pic.twitter.com/UZtniD14Nd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 2, 2022

Enjoyed it For the Cast!

It took me a while to get into BULLET TRAIN with its many seemingly disconnected characters & over the top style & tone. A frenetic barrage of silly jokes & bloody action led by Brad Pitt’s goofy reformed assassin who just wants to get off the ride. Enjoyed it mostly for the cast pic.twitter.com/aqsLPQY7oR — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 2, 2022

Sit Back and Enjoy the Ride!

Attended the advance screening of Bullet Train Movie. I highly recommend this one to action/comedy fans out-there! Just buckle up, sit back and enjoy the ride! Thanks for having us @Columbiafotos . 😊🥰 pic.twitter.com/VbOPvkRI57 — Jaycee Domincel (@jaycee_domincel) August 1, 2022

BLOOD, TWISTING, WILD Ride!

BULLET TRAIN is a BLOODY, TWISTING, WILD ride from start 2 glorious finish! Seriously, it never gets boring. The cast is brilliant, the action is over-the-top in the best ways, creative camerawork, & it’s f*ing hilarious. Give me another ticket to ride the #bullettrain asap! pic.twitter.com/hNma71D7rN — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) August 2, 2022

Looks Like the Ride Wasn't Smooth For Everyone...

BULLET TRAIN is a mess that goes off the rails fast. Overlong, overly complicated, over the top for 2 straight hours. It has its moments: stylized action scenes & some cool cameos. I suppose you could turn off your mind and enjoy the ride, but I was bored & exhausted. pic.twitter.com/uUCsa0JSQ5 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) August 2, 2022

