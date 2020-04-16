Capone Trailer: Tom Hardy Transforms Into the Ageing, Infamous Gangster in Josh Trank’s Directorial (Watch Video)

Capone Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Tom Hardy has left us all awestruck with his choice of roles in his previous films. He was seen as ‘Mad’ Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road, as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, an RAF fighter-pilot in Dunkirk, and in many other avatars we have seen this Hollywood hero. Tom Hardy is back with another intriguing role – this time as America’s most notorious gangster, Al Capone. The makers have released the trailer of Capone and you’ll see how the actor has transformed into an ageing and ailing gangster for this Josh Trank’s directorial. Venom 2: The Trailer of Tom Hardy's Sequel May Arrive in the First Week of April.

Tom Hardy as Al Capone looks mighty-impressive. This biographical drama highlights on Capone’s life, after his decade long sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta. The official synopsis reads: “The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.” Director Josh Trank shared this new trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, ‘Different title. My cut’. For the unversed, Capone was originally titled as Fonzo. Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Trailer Details Allegedly Leak Online, Carnage-Heavy First Footage on Its Way.

Watch The Trailer Of Capone Below:

Capone also features Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan and Kathrine Narducci in key roles. Josh Trank also shared that Capone will hit VOD on May 12 by Vertical Entertainment. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, all theatres in the UK and US have been shut. Trank hopes that Capone will be able to get a theatrical release later this year.