Chris Evans Regrets Giving Haircut to His Pet Dog Dodger, Says ‘Some Things Are Better Left to the Professionals’

Chris Evans With His Pet Dog Dodger (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Chris Evans had a goofy accident while grooming his pet dog Dodger, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor who shot to global fame playing Captain America, took to his social media handles to share the hilarious mishap while attempting to give his four-legged-friend a haircut, which resulted in uneven patches, reports aceshowbiz.com. Chris Evans’ Instagram Debut Is for A Good Cause; Actor’s ‘All in Challenge’ Offers A Virtual Hangout With Himself and Other Avengers Endgame Stars.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed sceptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals," said Evans. He shared that his pet "hasn't seen a mirror yet," and added: "I told him it looks great." Here’s Who Convinced Chris Evans to Take Up the Role of Captain America After He Rejected it Twice.

Check Out Chris Evans Instagram Post

He has finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus on May 1. Evans shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.