The 24 shorts are divided into five categories: Out of the Box, Mental Health, Family Friendly, The Art of Living and With an Edge. The festival will be held from April 27 to May 3 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Opening Night tickets went on sale on March 15, and festival tickets will go on sale on March 30. "ReelAbilities believes in highlighting impactful and creative storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and create change for both those who know nothing about the disability community and those who live it every day," said founder Isaac Zablocki.

"We are proud to feature authentic and first-person stories that bring these underserved images to the surface in the most responsible and engaging manner." The event is sponsored by Pfizer, the Loreen Arbus Foundation, FYEye, JE.&ZB Butler Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Nielsen Foundation, Mayor's Office for Media & Entertainment, Vimeo, Amazon, AMC Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery and many more.