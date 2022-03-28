Apple TV's CODA surprised many by winning the Best Picture at 94th Academy Awards, by beating the likes of The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Dune et al. The movie won three Oscars in total.

The Oscar for Best Picture goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bfonM5qClM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

