Troy Kotsur made history at the 94th Academy Awards when he became the first deaf man to win an Oscar. He took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for CODA. Although, did you know that he also played a Tusken Raider in The Mandalorian and helped develop sign language for it and The Book of Boba Fett?

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an acting #Oscar, was involved in creating the Tusken Sign Language for ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. Kotsur even played a Tusken Raider Scout in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1. See the full winners list: https://t.co/rbr9VXic7Vpic.twitter.com/r1M9KMp1MA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

