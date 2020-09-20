The annual Emmys will be held tonight to honour the best and the best of the entertainment industry. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event will go virtual this year. There will not be a gathering of the stars. No red carpet moments that fashionistas wait for all year long. Well, the love for the art will still get many viewers to watch the Emmy Awards 2020 online. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Emmys and he will do it from the empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. The presenters and the nominees and the winners will be available from home. Emmys 2020 Plans: 72nd Edition of the Prestigious Awards Show Is Going Virtual; Ceremony to Broadcast Live from 140 Locations.

The Emmys 2020 will be telecast live on the ABC. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be airing live coast-to-coast on ABC on Sunday, Sept 20 (5:00-8:00PM PT / 8:00-11:00PM ET). So, viewers living in the country where the channel is available can watch it on the telly. In select markets, you can also stream the Emmys on ABC.com and the ABC App. The ceremony will be available on demand on the app and the website for 7 days. Some streamers will also present the show, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T.

Also, if you live in a country where none of the above mentioned service are available, then you might take help of a VPN to access the desired network. Various channels in countries like Africa, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Italy, Latin America, Malta, Middle East, Netherlands, New Zealand, Phillipines, Portugal, Sweden, Russia, Taiwan will be airing the ceremony. Emmys 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Anniston, Stranger Things, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek Get Nominated in Different Categories.

Watchmen has bagged the maximum nominations at the Emmys 2020. The final season of the comedy series, Schitt's Creek, has also earned nods. Check out the nominations below.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).