Eernals premiered night at Los Angeles and out came the well-kept secret, it seems. A Variety reporter confirmed on Twitter that Harry Styles makes a surprise entry in the MCU as Eros, Thanos' brother. Obviously everyone lost their mind over it. If true, Marvel and the entire team of Eternals should be applauded for keeping this a secret till it's release. But what many might be wondering, people who don't follow the Marvel Universe as strictly as devout fans, who is Eros? What's been said is he is Thanos' brother. So we thought for your and our understanding, let's dig out a few things about Eros, who also goes by Starforce, an Avenger. The Eternals: Dinesh Who? Silicon Valley Star Kumail Nanjiani Gets Ripped for His Marvel Debut and We Are Loving It!

Matt Donnelly:

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

Please note, all the info has been take from Marvel's website.

The origin

Eros is the youngest son of two Eternals A'Lars And Sui-san. He was originally named Eron and was later renamed Eros at the age of five. Eros is a contrast to his power-hungry brother Thanos as he likes to enjoy life and its many pleasures. He seeks love and adventures in other realms as well.

Relationship with Thanos

Being his brother, Eros did side with the Mad Titan a few times but he does band with Avengers and other forces to bring Thanos down when things go out of hand. So, morals are part of his character

An Avenger

He is an ally to Avengers and then becomes a part of the elite superhero team. He is given the moniker of Starforce who helps Avengers to destroy enemies.

Powers

While he is strong, Eros also has the power to stimulate pleasure in others. Since he loves pleasures of all kinds, he likes to share it with others as well.

Well, we don't know if Harry Styles is truly the Eros in Eternals, but we do understand why Styles seem like a perfect choice.

