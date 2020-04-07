Francis Ford Coppola Birthday Special: From The Godfather to Apocalypse Now, Taking a Look at Five of his Directorial Wonders

Francis Coppola Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's so much to write about a visionary like Francis Coppola and yet words won't justify what a powerhouse of talent he is. For someone who gifted Hollywood a gem in The Godfather, the more you write, the less it would be. The director who's celebrated since forever now is a master storyteller and the way he weaves magic on-screen is unprecedented. With a penchant for experimentation and his unparalleled love for cinema, Francis Ford Coppola deserves to be appreciated and cheered for years to come. Francis Ford Coppola Calls Marvel Films'Despicable', James Gunn Comes to Defence Again.

As the filmmaker gears up to celebrates his big day and while we wait for his new directorial to hit the screens, let's go back in time and witness his marvellous cinematic journey. From The Godfather to Apocalypse Now, let's have a look at five of his best outings as a director so far.

The Godfather

The movie would obviously find a place in any movie buffs' top five favourite films of all time. The plot was intriguing and it revolved around a mafia family and their internal struggles. However, it was Coppola's direction aided with some fine performance that proffered an extra edge to this classic. It had a substance and also had its heart in the right place. Quarantine Binge: Star Wars, The Godfather, Indiana Jones: 7 Franchise Movie Marathons You Can Stream While You Sit Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now (1979) is probably still considered as the best war movie of all time. It's based on the Vietnam War and Coppola is extremely proud to have directed this masterpiece. “My film is not about Vietnam, it is Vietnam," he once said. In fact, he was so obsessed with his fine work that he continued editing it for 20 years and finally releasing his new cut in 2001.

Rumble Fish

The story about two brothers was Coppola's tribute to his own brother. This was Nicolas Cage's big Hollywood debut and you should thank the filmmaker for appreciating and tapping the raw talent like in Cage. The filmmaker successfully conveyed the angst of an older brother while the younger one struggled to live in his shadow.

The Conversation

This was a mystery thriller that Coppola directed and released in the same year as The Godfather II. With the likes of Harrison Ford and Gene Hackman involved in the process (they played key characters in the film), this still remains one of Coppola's best works to date. Also, the genre is a personal favourite, so you can expect a slight favouritism.

The Godfather Part II

I was in love with Al Pacino after watching him in The Godfather II. This was also the first project that had Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in it together, though they were a part of different timelines. With the super success of The Godfather, Coppola only had to think bigger and better this time and fortunately, he didn't disappoint. It even got him an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director.

Happy Birthday, Francis Coppola. From one of your many fans.