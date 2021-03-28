Currently, if there is one film that is ruling the Indian box office, then it has to be Godzilla vs Kong. The monster movie is in no mood to slow down at the ticket window and has been earning quite well since its opening day. Now, this Adam Wingard flick's fourth-day collection report is out and it has even surpassed the day one total of the epic saga. Godzilla vs Kong's four days box office figures stands at Rs 22.44 crore, which is wow. Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection Day 3: Monster Flick Roars at the Ticket Window, Mints Total of Rs 16.02 Crore.

Breaking the total, the movie started with minting Rs 6.40 crores and remained steady on Thursday and Friday with collections of 5.40 crores and 4.22 crores respectively. However, on Saturday (March 27), the numbers showed a jump and the film has collected 6.42 crores. The interesting takeaway here is that Godzilla's BO figures are more than a few recently released Hindi films. Godzilla vs Kong Movie Review: An Epic Monster Bash Dragged Down by a Disjointed Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

#GodzillaVsKong bounces back on Day 4 [Sat]... Should perform very well on Sun too... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] in its 5-day *extended* weekend... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr. Total: ₹ 22.44 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2021

Now, we are dam sure that the collection of Godzilla vs Kong will see a massive jump once again on Sunday and the Holi holiday. Meanwhile, the movie features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in key roles. The flick is yet to release in the US and will hit the cinemas on March 31 and also on HBO Max. Stay tuned!

