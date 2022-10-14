Halloween has ended, well, that’s until Universal decides that another retconning reboot is set to place (also the fact we are still on October 14). With the release of Halloween Ends, the rivalry between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers comes to a close. A final battle that’s been building up for almost 40 years and four films (with a bunch of retconned and throwaway sequels in the middle), evil has finally died tonight, and that one guy from Halloween Kills can finally rest. Halloween Ends Movie Review: Michael Myers’ Final Showdown With Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode Is a Wild Swing-and-a-Miss! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Halloween Ends is a weird film in many ways to be honest. Of course, the weirdest factor about it has to be that how both Laurie and Michael barely are in the film with so much of it being about newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell). It essentially is his story, with him having a pact with Michael as Ends focuses so much of its runtime in providing self-important commentary on trauma and grief.

Before the release of the movie, many were wondering exactly who Corey is with leaks running rampant and providing a text-book summary for Halloween Ends. Well, that’s exactly what we are here to discuss about and see what went down during the end of this saga. So, if you haven’t watched Halloween Ends, it might be advisable to skip reading this, but if you don’t care about spoilers, then ahoy away as we delve deep into the finale of the franchise.

Watch the Trailer:

Who is Corey Cunningham?

One of the biggest questions pre-release was who is Corey Cunningham and why is he set to be the most important part of the end of Laurie Strode’s story. Starting off with him, Corey is seen right at the start of Halloween 2019, one year after Halloween Kills, where he accidentally ends up killing a child he is babysitting. Being taken into custody, we are then treated to a time jump where he works as a mechanic with his father and has a complicated relationship with his mother.

When being jumped by a few kids and injuring himself, Laurie saves him and takes him to the clinic where Allyson works and they both quickly strike up a romance. Corey’s story eventually does get him in touch with Michael Myers when he ends up getting bullied once more. Being taken into a sewer, Michael tries killing him, but lets him go when he sees that Corey has gone through a lot of trauma.

Striking up a partnership, both of them then begin killing again in Haddonfield as Corey thinks that the town has treated him wrong. This gets him eventually into Laurie’s eyes who suspects something is wrong with him and a rivalry between them starts. Corey then steals Michael’s mask from him and pretends to be the Shape.

Leading to a final encounter, Laurie is able to outsmart him, however, Corey stabs himself and has his neck broken by Michael. With the new Halloween trilogy, the main theme has constantly been about how trauma affects your closed ones, and with Corey, it flips it up by saying how disastrous implications can be brought about.

Michael vs Laurie

After Corey’s death then, we are soon thrusted into a final battle with Michael and Laurie with her overpowering Michael and unmasking him. Killing him off with Allyson nearby, Laurie then ties Michael’s body to her car and parades it around the town with townsfolk joining her as well. With evil finally defeated, the town bands together and destroys Michael’s body. Laurie then finally finishes her memoir and strikes up a romance with Hawkins.

It looks like this is the definitive end for the Halloween franchise now as Laurie’s story is finally over. Of course, there remains the fact that maybe the franchise could go into a new direction with how the original Halloween III did, however the fan reaction to it was certainly not something that the series should face again.

Halloween Ends however does need to be commended for bringing about a unique perspective to the franchise. While the execution did leave a lot to be desired, it was a bold new direction that could have been paid off with a tighter and more focused script. Oh well, until then let’s just hope that whatever is done with the franchise next does provide for a good end. Halloween Kills Movie Review: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sequel is One of the Year’s Biggest Disappointments (LatestLY Exclusive).

Halloween Ends is playing in theatre right now.

