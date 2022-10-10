The Halloween saga is about to end as Halloween Ends graces the big screens this Friday. With Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode battling it out with Michael Myers one final time, Halloween Ends will mark the end to the new continuity of films that began in 2018. Halloween Ends Trailer: Michael Myers Returns For His Final Battle Against Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode (Watch Video).

There is a lot of considerable hype behind Halloween Ends as it is being touted as the definitive end for this long running franchise. With some leaks running rampant too that paint a very different picture than what the trailers have showcased us, there is definitely a lot of intrigue here. So, before you check out the film in theatres, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode alongside Andi Matichak's Allyson Nelson. James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle too will suit up once more as Michael Myers. They will be joined by Will Paton (Frank Hawkins), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace) and more.

Plot

Halloween Ends will pick up four years after Halloween Kills. Michael Myers has gone into hiding and Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson in relative peace. However, things take a turn for worse when Corey Cunningham, a young man, is accused of killing a boy and a familiar terror returns to town once again.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Halloween Ends releases in theatres on October 14, 2022, and if you have a Peacock subscription, then the film will be available on the release day as well on one of its paid tiers. Halloween Kills Movie Review: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sequel is One of the Year’s Biggest Disappointments (LatestLY Exclusive).

Review

Reviews for Halloween Ends aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

