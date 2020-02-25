Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Others Hail New York Jury’s Judgement (Read Tweets)

Rosanna Arquette, Harvey Weinstein, Ashley Judd (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Soon after former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was held guilty of criminal sexual act and rape on Monday, many from the film fraternity reacted to the development.The 67-year-old film producer was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman, reported CNN. Soon after, American actor Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to express gratitude to the women who testified."Gratitude to the brave women who've testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defence. Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Act, but Acquitted of Top Sex Charges.

We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it's easier for people to report their rapes," the BAFTA Award winner tweeted.As cited by CNN, the 60-year-old actor is one of the more than 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.Another one to join in was actor Ashey Judd, who in her tweet, credited the women who testified in the case. Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: Accuser Testifies in Court of Getting Groped and Masturbated by the Hollywood Movie Mogul.

"For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you," Judd tweeted.Applauding the 'brave woman' who stepped forward, actor Anthony Rapp tweeted: "I applaud the women who bravely stepped forward to help forever alter the conversation around what they -- and all of us -- have to put up with. Gratified to see some justice being served here.

Rosie Perez

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI! https://t.co/LihJLiudNo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

Elizabeth Banks

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Padma Lakshmi

Weinstein terrorized and attacked women for decades. Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs. Sending so much love, support and most of all gratitude to Annabella Sciorra and all of the women who came forward. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

"The 48-year-old actor earlier in 2017 had accused actor Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14, CNN said in its report.Another actor who reacted to the judgment was Rose McGowan.In her tweet, the 46-year-old actor wrote: "Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing."