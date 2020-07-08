Idris Elba is talking about his famed BBC series Luther being turned into a movie and we can't keep calm. It has almost been a year since the fifth season of the series released on BBC and fans of the show surely haven't got enough of it. With Elba no teasing a return of his character and in fact, this time in a movie, we can only imagine how Luther fans are going to react to this. The series is a psychological crime drama that stars Elba as DCI John Luther. The series cast also includes Ruth Wilson, Steven Mackintosh among others. While it was earlier reported that Elba had suggested that he would like to continue with the character of Luther but not in the series, there wasn't much clarity about it. Idris Elba Trademarks His Name As the Actor Is All Set to Launch Beauty Product Range with Wife Sabrina.

Recently, in a press junket, the actor teased that there may have been some development and that we can expect a movie announcement. The actor in a recent interaction was quoted saying, "There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment, I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”Idris Elba May Return to Hobbs & Shaw 2 But With a Twist - Read Details.

The series premiered in 2010 received rave reviews for its content and of course, for Elba's brilliant act. Fifth season of the show released in January 2019 and left us with a lot of questions given that it ended on a cliffhanger. Previously, speaking about the possibility of a film, Elba said, "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it."

