Jennifer Connelly is a talented and extremely wonderful actor. Starting her career off by appearing in advertisements, Connelly would soon start appearing in films and make a he name for herself. Connelly’s earlier career was also filled with some great films, but in the second half she would go a step further and start starring in even better films. She received acclaim by starring in movies like A Beautiful Mind and Requiem for a Dream. Jennifer Connelly Birthday: Requiem of a Dream, Spiderman, Hulk – 5 Roles That No One Could Play Better Than Her on Screen.

Connelly is one of the most underrated actors out there and her films can sometimes usually go unnoticed. So to celebrate Jennifer Connelly’s 51st birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Little Children (7.5)

Little Children is kind of an unsettling film that focuses on many lives and tells the story about their love life. It’s a film that is unsettling in nature as it takes a look at things with a humane eye. Connelly plays the role of Kathy, who is a documentary filmmaker and is in a loveless marriage.

Dark City (7.6)

Dark City is a sci-fi film that follows John Murdoch, a man with amnesia who is suspected of murder and keeps on having memory of the past of a wife he can’t remember. Connelly plays the role of Emma, John’s wife and is honestly really good in the film. Dark City was praised for its story and acting.

Blood Diamond (8.0)

This political thriller packs quite the amazing cast and tells the story of a fisherman and smuggler trying to get diamonds that are mined in warzones, hence the name of the film. The film was a great action thriller that had a lot of tense moments in it. Connelly plays the role of Maddy Bowen, a journalist.

A Beautiful Mind (8.2)

A Beautiful Mind tells the story of a man name John Nash, who develops paranoid schrizophenia early in his life and showcases how his condition brings burden on people around him. Connelly plays the role of Alicia Nash and she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Jennifer Connelly on Working with Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick: Never Seen Anyone Work Harder with So Much Dedication.

Requiem for a Dream (8.3)

Requiem for a Dream is horrific and in-depth look at what drugs can do to one’s life. It tells the story of four characters and I just an extremely heavy watch. It’s one of the best films that you will only watch once. Jennifer Connelly plays the role of Marion Silver, a drug addict and she just gives a haunting performance of someone addicted to drugs.

Connelly surely is an amazing actress and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

