Jennifer Garner and John Miller have reportedly called it quits after dating for almost two years. Clearly, the ongoing global pandemic, which has ended a lot of relationships, was no good to theirs too. But the good part is that Jennifer and John's breakup was not dramatic, and the former is actually doing great, according to HollywoodLife. “It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up, It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single,” the source was quoted by the entertainment portal. “Jen’s doing fine, she’s great actually,” they further told the website.

What's more interesting is that Jennifer was clicked on a beach with Bradley Cooper, who starred with her in Alias. The longtime friends spent a day together in Malibu on August 5. Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, was there with them too. Many thought that this is the start of a new romance. However, a source told Page Six that Jen and Brad are "friends and have been forever,” and that there is “no truth to anything else.” For the uninitiated, Cooper broke things off with Shayk in June 2019 after four years of dating. So, considering Brad and Jen are single, we won't be surprised if the friendship turns into something else in the near future. Jennifer Garner Reveals Staying with Her Family and Taking Her Cat to Walk Have Kept Her Sane During Lockdown.

Talking about Jennifer and John, it was in October 2018 that it was being reported that the two are an item even though they had reportedly been dating for months at that point. Jennifer was married to Ben Affleck, but they filed for divorce in 2018 after a long separation. The two share three kids. John, on the other hand, also shares two kids, a son and daughter, with now ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Well, it's sad that their relationship has come to an end.

