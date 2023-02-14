Simon Pegg is someone who is basically living every geeks dream. An actor who has starred in some of the biggest franchises of all time and has had a great partnership with director Edgar Wright and Nick Frost, Pegg is by far a talent who knows what makes a movie entertaining. Pegg’s movies are always a treat to watch and provide for some of the most entertaining sequences you will ever see. Simon Pegg Birthday: Burke & Hare, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek – 5 Roles Only the Actor Could Play So Effortlessly.

From Star Trek to Star Wars to Mission: Impossible, you name it and Simon Pegg has starred in that franchise. His films have an iconic status of their own, and it just makes for an entertaining set of movies that are extremely fun to binge. So, to celebrate Simon Pegg turning 53, here are five of his most iconic films.

Hot Fuzz

The second film in the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, Pegg’s Hot Fuzz is a hilarious trip. An investigation propelled by the comedic performances of its two leads and a third act that will have you in a fit of laughter, Hot Fuzz is a great movie that heavily benefits from Edgar Wright’s directions.

Star Trek

JJ Abrams’ reboots of the Star Trek franchise was a successful one. Juxtaposing the past with the present while telling a story that brought some new energy to this dormant franchise, this was a treat. Playing the role of Scotty, Simon Pegg made a great addition to the cast.

The Adventures of Tintin

Steven Spielberg’s animated film The Adventures of Tintin was a riot of a time. Featuring a great voice cast with some amazing motion capture technology and a story that gives you the thrills of its scope, the movie was a whole lot of fun. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost also play the role of Thompson and Thompson here, and the bumbling police men make for hilarious companions.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Every Mission: Impossible film is better than the previous one, and so was the case with Fallout. With more stunts, twice the action and a plot that raised up the stakes tenfold, this is one of the finest action films of the last five years. Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and the entire team bring a great dynamic here.

Shaun of the Dead

Perhaps one of the best zombie flicks you’ll ever watch, Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead is a fine horror-comedy. Complete with all the jokes and frantic editing that makes an Edgar Wright film work, Shaun of the Dead is filled with great performances too from Pegg and Nick Frost. A great film, that certainly won’t disappoint you. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Shaun of the Dead Scene As Coronavirus PSA (Watch Video).

With Simon Pegg returning this year in a big way with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, we can’t wait to see what he has been cooking up. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).