The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has released and it features the titular assassin on the run, once again. An action-packed trailer that seems to pick up right after the last film, a tradition that has become a mainstay for all the John Wick films, the movie will have a bunch of returning cast members while also adding new talents like Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada. John Wick-Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Faces Donnie Yen-Bill Skarsgård As He Fights Against the High Table in an Action-Packed Glimpse (Watch Video).
With all the headshots and the gun-fu combat that you have come to expect, the trailer showcased some great cinematography as well that will surely have fans screenshotting them for their new wallpapers. Just a really fun trailer to watch in general.
Watch the Trailer:
However, if you were watching the trailer then one thing would have been immediately noticeable and that’s the usage of a song. If you don’t know what the song is, then don’t worry, we got you. Featuring the track “Seasons in the Sun” by Westlife, which is a cover of a song Terry Jacks. You can check out the song below.
If you want to sing along too, then the lyrics are provided down below too.
“Goodbye to you, my trusted friend
But we've known each other since we were nine or ten
Together, we've climbed hills and trees
Learned of love and ABC's
Skinned our hearts and skinned our knees
Goodbye, my friend, it's hard to die
When all the birds are singing in the sky
Now that spring is in the air
Pretty girls are everywhere
Think of me and I'll be there
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time
Goodbye, papa, please pray for me
I was the black sheep of the family
You tried to teach me right from wrong
Too much wine and too much song
Wonder how I got along
Goodbye, papa, it's hard to die
When all the birds are singing in the sky
Now that the spring is in the air
Little children everywhere
When you see them, I'll be there
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Goodbye, Michelle, my little one
You gave me love and helped me find the sun
And every time that I was down
You would always come around
And get my feet back on the ground
Goodbye, Michelle, it's hard to die
When all the birds are singing in the sky
Now that the spring is in the air
With the flowers everywhere
I wish that we could both be there
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine...”
The song is basically about a dying man who is bidding goodbye to all of them that he loved and cherished in his life. It’s about the renewal of time, and how seasons passed away as the happiness he felt with his family and the loved ones will be gone, once he is gone as well.
The song is perfect for the tone of the trailer as it features John in a church reminiscing about his wife not knowing if he will make it out of the night alive or no. It’s particularly fun to see the parallels and fits well within the story of the John. Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Set to Return as John Wick in Ana de Armas' Spinoff Film - Reports.
John Wick: Chapter 4 releases in theatres on March 24, 2023.
