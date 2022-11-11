John Wick: Chapter 4 and Seasons in the Sun (Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies and YouTube)

The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has released and it features the titular assassin on the run, once again. An action-packed trailer that seems to pick up right after the last film, a tradition that has become a mainstay for all the John Wick films, the movie will have a bunch of returning cast members while also adding new talents like Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada. John Wick-Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Faces Donnie Yen-Bill Skarsgård As He Fights Against the High Table in an Action-Packed Glimpse (Watch Video).

With all the headshots and the gun-fu combat that you have come to expect, the trailer showcased some great cinematography as well that will surely have fans screenshotting them for their new wallpapers. Just a really fun trailer to watch in general.

Watch the Trailer:

However, if you were watching the trailer then one thing would have been immediately noticeable and that’s the usage of a song. If you don’t know what the song is, then don’t worry, we got you. Featuring the track “Seasons in the Sun” by Westlife, which is a cover of a song Terry Jacks. You can check out the song below.

If you want to sing along too, then the lyrics are provided down below too.

“Goodbye to you, my trusted friend But we've known each other since we were nine or ten Together, we've climbed hills and trees Learned of love and ABC's Skinned our hearts and skinned our knees Goodbye, my friend, it's hard to die When all the birds are singing in the sky Now that spring is in the air Pretty girls are everywhere Think of me and I'll be there We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time Goodbye, papa, please pray for me I was the black sheep of the family You tried to teach me right from wrong Too much wine and too much song Wonder how I got along Goodbye, papa, it's hard to die When all the birds are singing in the sky Now that the spring is in the air Little children everywhere When you see them, I'll be there We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone Yeah, yeah, yeah Goodbye, Michelle, my little one You gave me love and helped me find the sun And every time that I was down You would always come around And get my feet back on the ground Goodbye, Michelle, it's hard to die When all the birds are singing in the sky Now that the spring is in the air With the flowers everywhere I wish that we could both be there We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun But the wine...”

The song is basically about a dying man who is bidding goodbye to all of them that he loved and cherished in his life. It’s about the renewal of time, and how seasons passed away as the happiness he felt with his family and the loved ones will be gone, once he is gone as well.

The song is perfect for the tone of the trailer as it features John in a church reminiscing about his wife not knowing if he will make it out of the night alive or no. It’s particularly fun to see the parallels and fits well within the story of the John. Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Set to Return as John Wick in Ana de Armas' Spinoff Film - Reports.

John Wick: Chapter 4 releases in theatres on March 24, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).