Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel case against The Sun is currently being heard at a UK court and with each passing day, some big revelations are being made. After Heard's ex-assistant testified in court on Wednesday, defending Depp as she called Amber Heard's assault story 'twisted for own use', statements of Depp's former partners have now been released to the media by court. While Depp's ex-wife Vanessa Paradis and former fiance Winona Ryder won't be testifying in court, the details of their witness statements were released by the UK court on Thursday. Amber Heard's Ex-Assitant Testifies In Court, Claims the Actress 'Twisted' Sexual Assault Story About Johnny Depp.

Both Ryder and Paradis who have known Depp for a long time defended the actor against the "wife-beater" allegations made against him. Depp was married to French singer, Paradis for over 14 years and shares two kids with her. The Stranger Things actress, Winona Ryder was engaged to Depp in the 1990s. Both of Depp's former partners have expressed shock about the allegations put up against him.

Ryder in her statement said, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vanessa in her statement stated, "This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me. I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts. This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity.”Johnny Depp Tells Court Amber Heard Punched Him On the Night He'd Learned He Had Lost $650 Million in Movie Earnings.

Not just this, the court was also presented with an image from 2016 on Thursday which showed Depp with a dark mark under his eye. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's head of security Sean Bett informed the court that the image showed an injury the actor had suffered at the hands of Heard. He was quoted saying, "Mr Depp told me that Ms Heard had slapped him on the face a few times."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).