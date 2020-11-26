The rumours are true. Mads Mikkelsen is officially replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Earlier, the studio asked Depp to resign from the franchise after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that had called him a 'wife beater' in reports. Now, to play the role of Dark Wizard Grindelwald in the future films, the studio has roped in Hannibal star. When the rumours of his casting made the round, Mikkelsen had played it cool and even said, "So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call." We guess he finally got the phone call. Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen Reacts to Reports of Replacing Johnny Depp in Warner Bros Movie, Says ‘That Is on Rumour Basis’.

The next movie is being shot at Warner Bros studios outside London. As per reports, despite the change in cast, no reshoots will have to take place. The film has however been delayed. Mads will be next seen alongside Tom Holland in the post-apocalyptic thriller, Chaos Walking.

Despite the fact that Depp has left the film, reports suggest that he will be paid his full salary as he shot for a day on the sets. Jude Law had confirmed that Depp shot for the film. Sharing the news about his exit from the film, Depp had written on Instagram:

"Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading."

Fantastic Beasts 3 stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as Newt Scamander alongside Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, and two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore. Fantastic Beasts 3: Jude Law Reacts to Johnny Depp Being Replaced by Mads Mikkelsen From Warner Bros Production.

Directed by David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts 3 arrives in theaters July 15, 2022.

