Mahershala Ali, American Oscar-winning actor and former rapper, turns 47. He is the recipient of several honors which includes two Academy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Globe Award and many others. He has graced our screens for years. Mahershala is best known for starring in movies such as Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and Green Book, which earned him the best supporting actor trophies at the Oscars in 2017 and 2019. Marvel’s Blade Reboot Starring Mahershala Ali Ropes In ‘Watchmen’ Series Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

He also made a mark as the antagonist Cottonmouth in the season 1 of the Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage. Apart from his amazing roles in the films and series, he also inspires us with enlightened quotes and sayings which will inspire you to succeed. Swan Song: Oscar-Winning Actor Mahershala Ali to Headline Apple’s Feature Film.

Let’s see some of Mahershala Ali’s best quotes:

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “Understand that we are all co-creators of our respective destinies.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “The things that people won’t totally accept come in all shapes and sizes and forms, and I can relate to that in my own youth.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “I always hope to be a better person tomorrow than today.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “I have to say goodbye to things in order to take on bigger things that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “In my humble opinion, the ages 22 to about 27 are the most critical years of your adult life. It’s your time to gestate in the cocoon of becoming.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “You gotta decide for yourself what you’re going to be, can’t let nobody take that decision for you.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “Cultures and races are mixing in a very organic way in the world, and that should be reflected in film and television.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “I believe that everything has a shelf life.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: “The things that people won't totally accept come in all shapes and sizes and forms, and I can relate to that in my own youth.”

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Quote reads: "At the end of the day we're all spirits having a physical experience."

Once again, we wish this incredible actor and the future Blade of Marvel Cinematic Universe Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).