Mark Wahlberg Birthday: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr Inspire This Hollywood Star’s Breakout Film? Nope! The Latter Instead Was Remade Twice in Bollywood!

Posters of Fear and Darr (Photo Credit: File Image)

Mark Wahlberg, the handsome Hollywood star, is turning 49 on June 5, 2020. The former hip hop singer, who was earlier known as Marky Mark, made a successful acting career with a mix of blockbuster and acclaimed films. For every Transformers, there is a The Departed. For every The Italian Job, there is All the Money in the World. And yes, there are also much trolled films like the Planet of the Apes remake, The Happening and Max Payne. Mark Wahlberg Birthday: From The Italian Job To The Departed, 5 Best Movies Of The Actor.

Wahlberg made his debut in movies with a supporting role in the 1994 film Renaissance Man. He was noted for his performance in the 1995 film The Basketball Diaries, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, but his breakout performance came the next year in Fear.

Many Indian fans claim that Fear was the rare example of Hollywood remaking a Bollywood film. In this case, it was the late Yash Chopra's Darr. The Hindi thriller starred Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in the leads. SRK played a psychopathic stalker who anonymously troubles his former college mate, played by Chawla, and earns the wrath of her boyfriend, played by Deol. The movie is known for Khan's iconic line, "K K K Kiran!"

The only similarities between Fear and Darr is the former's title is merely a translation of the latter and that both films have psychopathic leads. In Fear, Wahlberg plays a mysterious young man who dates the daughter of a rich family, but the patriarch thinks there is something wrong with the man. And he is horrified to learn that his daughter's lover has a vicious temper. The movie, directed by James Foley, also stars Reese Witherspoon as the female lead, along with William Petersen, Alyssa Milano and Amy Brenneman.

Check out the trailer of Fear here:

So tell me, how are Fear and Darr similar, apart from the names? In fact, the truth is that Fear has gone on to inspire two other Hindi films, interestingly, helmed by the same director. Before Run Lola Run, 10 Foreign Movies That Inspired Two or More Bollywood Remakes, Featuring Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Others.

Vikram Bhatt first remade the Hollywood thriller in 2003 as Inteha. It was the acting debut of Ashmit Patel, who stepped into Wahlberg's shoes. Nauheed Cyrusi plays his love interest, and Vidya Malvade players her protective sister.

Three months later, Bhatt again remade the film as Aetbaar, but with bigger names in the cast. This time, John Abraham plays the violent boyfriend, his former girlfriend Bipasha Basu as his object of obsession, and Amitabh Bachchan as the father of the girl.

The fun doesn't end there. In 2007, Vikram Bhatt made a film that was named, start eye-rolling now, Fear! Thankfully, this time, it was a horror-suspense film that had little to do with the Hollywood movie.