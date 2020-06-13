Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves' Upcoming Sequel Gets Delayed By Over a Year, Will Now Release on April 1, 2022

Hollywood Chandni Shah| Jun 13, 2020 11:38 AM IST
Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves' Upcoming Sequel Gets Delayed By Over a Year, Will Now Release on April 1, 2022
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in Matrix (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Warner Bros is busy changing the schedule of their upcoming releases, keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just while we were settling with the thoughts of no new release dates and were looking forward to Tenet hitting the screens on July 17, the studio delayed its release by a couple of weeks. Fortunately, it's only a week and not a year like in Matrix 4 case. The sequel of Keanu Reeves' sci-fi movie has been delayed for the same reason and will now hit the screens in 2022.

Earlier Matrix 4 was scheduled to hit the screens on May 21, 2021, however, keeping in mind its delayed shooting, the studio considered pushing it forward to next year. Reeves and Carrie - Anne Moss' new collaboration will now release on April 1, 2022. Interestingly, Marvel has Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness releasing a week before that on March 25. Will this 'sort of clash' affect their box office releases? We don't know but the fight will be worth waiting for.

Meanwhile, the crew of Matrix 4 is slated to resume their shooting from next month after the cast had earlier signed a six-week extension contract. Keanu also had John Wick: Chapter 4 releasing on the same date as Matrix 4 but obviously you don't expect it to retain its original slot. Considering Reeves will wrap Matrix first and then start working on his action franchise sequel, the John Wick sequel will also get delayed by a year. And if you're lucky, it may release in 2022 else it could be 2023.

Speaking of other releases, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman sequel has also been pushed to October from its August release and Godzilla vs. Kong will no longer release in November 2020. Instead, it will take Matrix 4's spot on May 21, 2021. Also, Russel Crowe's Unhinged will now release on July 10 instead of July 1 after Tenet got pushed to later that month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

