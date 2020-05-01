Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Drops a Hint About How His Sequel May Not Clash with Matrix 4 after Coronavirus Pandemic

Keanu Reeves (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Seems like there would be no Keanu Reeves Day after all. While the actor's fans were eagerly waiting to see him clash with himself on the big screen, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shattered all their dreams. In a normal scenario, Reeves' Matrix 4 was set to clash with his John Wick: Chapter 4 but obviously, it isn't the case anymore. In his recent interaction, John Wick director Chad Stahelski admitted that the COVID--19 outbreak will have a huge impact on his film's shooting schedule and he's not really sure about keeping the film's original release date. John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 to Release on May 21, 2021: Netizens Thrilled About the Clash, Call It 'Keanu Reeves Day'.

“Between how much we want to expand the John Wick — let’s just call it a ‘franchise’, I guess — and the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you a release date for the next one. I mean, Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened. So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and then we’ll start. So release dates, I’m sure with every production from Dave’s stuff to our stuff, who knows right now," he said in his interaction with Collider.

While he hasn't officially declared a change in the release date plans for John Wick: Chapter 4, you can very well expect a major announcement coming your way. And the sequel won't certainly be the first delayed project in Hollywood since the COVID-19 outbreak. Multiple projects have been delayed and rescheduled amid this pandemic, so we can expect another one. For now, the release dates for Matrix and John Wick 4 still continues to be May 21, 2021.