It's a momentous occasion as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse has finally slipped away from Disney's copyright grip. The early versions of this beloved cartoon character, showcased in classics like Steamboat Willie, gleefully enter the public domain in the UK on January 1. Mickey's Mouse Trap Trailer: After Winnie the Pooh, Now 'Mickey Mouse' Turns Killer in This Slasher Flick! (Watch Video).

Mickey Mouse's debut in Steamboat Willie in 1928 marked a seismic shift in entertainment history. Although initially a non-speaking character alongside Minnie Mouse, their animated presence left an indelible mark on popular culture. This debut was a turning point for Disney, propelling Mickey and Minnie Mouse to iconic status as two of the most easily recognisable and beloved cartoon characters worldwide. The public domain release of the film underscores their enduring impact and cultural significance. It's not just Mickey and Minnie dancing into the public domain, other cherished treasures from 1928 are now open to public! Among them are Charlie Chaplin's silent romantic gem, The Circus; Author AA Milne's creation, Tigger, introduced in The House at Pooh Corner; Virginia Woolf's enchanting Orlando; and DH Lawrence's provocative Lady Chatterley's Lover.

How's Public Domain Connected With Mickey and Minnie?

The iconic images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse entered the public domain in the UK as Disney's copyright lapsed. This milestone enables artists, notably cartoonists, to freely reinterpret and employ the earliest incarnations of these beloved characters in their creative endeavors without the necessity for permission or fees. Nevertheless, Disney has advised that while these original versions are now available for public use but the other versions are restricted for public use. Nowruz 2023: Mickey Mouse Celebrates Persian New Year, Disney Junior Channel Video Makes Internet Super Happy!.

Wikipedia's Post:

Today is Public Domain Day. This year in the United States, the earliest incarnation of Mickey Mouse enters the public domain through “Steamboat Willie,” an animated short film that served as the character’s debut. 🧵⬇️ (1/4) pic.twitter.com/adLf9BS2sL — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 1, 2024

Public Domain For Mickey:

When a creative work’s copyright expires, it enters the public domain – anyone can legally use or reference it without permission. The legal transition of works into the public domain usually happens every year on 1 January based on the copyright laws of each country. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/U3owHehJ0S — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 1, 2024

Steamboat Billy and Other Iconic Characters

“Steamboat Willie” is accompanied by literary works “The House at Pooh Corner,” which introduced the character Tigger, “An American in Paris,” and more. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/8nGQurSfWK — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 1, 2024

See List of What Entered The Public Domain in 2024:

Around the world, various creations enter the public domain, including the poem “Do not go gentle into that good night,” by Dylan Thomas, and the compositions of jazz icon Django Reinhardt. See a list of what is entering the public domain in 2024: https://t.co/GweffoiOeb (4/4) pic.twitter.com/Yre0Radu6N — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 1, 2024

Evolution Of Mickey:

In an early animated short, Mickey Mouse appears notably different from the cheerful figure we recognise today, exhibiting a mischievous demeanor reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin. He confidently pilots a steamboat, showcasing a unique talent for crafting musical instruments from other animals and whistling the tune Steamboat Bill, predating his time and inspiring the title of a Buster Keaton film Steamboat Bill Jr. Steamboat Willie, helmed by Disney and his collaborator Ub Iwerks, stood as the third cartoon production showcasing Mickey and Minnie, crafted by the duo.

Where You Can Watch?

One can watch Steamboat Bill on Disney+ Hostar.

