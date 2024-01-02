It's a momentous occasion as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse has finally slipped away from Disney's copyright grip. The early versions of this beloved cartoon character, showcased in classics like Steamboat Willie, gleefully enter the public domain in the UK on January 1. Mickey's Mouse Trap Trailer: After Winnie the Pooh, Now 'Mickey Mouse' Turns Killer in This Slasher Flick! (Watch Video).

Mickey Mouse's debut in Steamboat Willie in 1928 marked a seismic shift in entertainment history. Although initially a non-speaking character alongside Minnie Mouse, their animated presence left an indelible mark on popular culture. This debut was a turning point for Disney, propelling Mickey and Minnie Mouse to iconic status as two of the most easily recognisable and beloved cartoon characters worldwide. The public domain release of the film underscores their enduring impact and cultural significance. It's not just Mickey and Minnie dancing into the public domain, other cherished treasures from 1928 are now open to public! Among them are Charlie Chaplin's silent romantic gem, The Circus; Author AA Milne's creation, Tigger, introduced in The House at Pooh Corner; Virginia Woolf's enchanting Orlando; and DH Lawrence's provocative Lady Chatterley's Lover.

How's Public Domain Connected With Mickey and Minnie?

The iconic images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse entered the public domain in the UK as Disney's copyright lapsed. This milestone enables artists, notably cartoonists, to freely reinterpret and employ the earliest incarnations of these beloved characters in their creative endeavors without the necessity for permission or fees. Nevertheless, Disney has advised that while these original versions are now available for public use but the other versions are restricted for public use.  Nowruz 2023: Mickey Mouse Celebrates Persian New Year, Disney Junior Channel Video Makes Internet Super Happy!.

Wikipedia's Post:

Public Domain For Mickey:

Steamboat Billy and Other Iconic Characters 

See List of What Entered The Public Domain in 2024:

Evolution Of Mickey: 

In an early animated short, Mickey Mouse appears notably different from the cheerful figure we recognise today, exhibiting a mischievous demeanor reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin. He confidently pilots a steamboat, showcasing a unique talent for crafting musical instruments from other animals and whistling the tune Steamboat Bill, predating his time and inspiring the title of a Buster Keaton film Steamboat Bill Jr. Steamboat Willie, helmed by Disney and his collaborator Ub Iwerks, stood as the third cartoon production showcasing Mickey and Minnie, crafted by the duo.

Where You Can Watch?

One can watch Steamboat Bill on Disney+ Hostar.

