A new series based on the 2010 dystopian romantic tragedy film 'Never Let Me Go' is in the works at a television network. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, who served as producers on the original film, will executive produce the series, reports' Variety'. The film, which was adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, was helmed by Mark Romanek from a screenplay by Alex Garland. The cast included Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. The Patient: Star Wars Alum Domhnall Gleeson to Star in FX Comedy Series Alongside Steve Carell.

As per 'Variety', the film follows Kathy played by Mulligan, Ruth played by Knightley and Tommy essayed by Garfield, who meet as childhood friends at an English boarding school called Hailsham and learn that they are clones, created to serve as organ donors in a "breakthrough" medical plan to help extend the human lifespan. Together, the three navigate love, friendships and art while preparing for their inevitable deaths. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Set New BFF Goals! The Two Spideys Spotted Watching a Film Together (View Pic).

'Never Let Me Go' series will be developed from a script by Melissa Iqbal, who also serves as the executive producer on the project. DNA Films & TV, run by Macdonald and Reich will produce the series in association with FX productions and Searchlight Television.

