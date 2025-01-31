Karla Sofía Gascón, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for her role in Emilia Pérez, has deactivated her X (formerly Twitter) account following backlash over resurfaced controversial tweets. The posts, which many perceived as offensive and racist, targeted sensitive topics, including George Floyd, BTS, and Islam. The remarks sparked outrage online, with users criticising the actress for her insensitivity and past prejudiced opinions. In response to the growing criticism, Gascón previously issued a public apology, acknowledging her mistakes and expressing remorse for her past tweets. However, the apology failed to quell the outrage, ultimately prompting her decision to deactivate her account. Fans and critics alike have debated whether the actress’s move is an attempt to avoid accountability or a genuine effort to step back and reflect on her past actions. ‘I’m Fed Up With 200 of the F*cking Chinese BTS’: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Actress Karla Sofía Gascón’s Now-Deleted Post About the Septet Ignites Backlash From ARMY.

Karla Sofía Gascón Deactives X

Karla Sofía Gascón deactivated her Twitter/X account after users uncovered old tweets in which she was perceived as making prejudiced comments. pic.twitter.com/vfPyiEfkOk — 21 (@21metgala) January 31, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón X Account

Karla Sofía Gascón's Account (Photo Credits: X

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)