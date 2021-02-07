Prince Harry stepped back into the limelight recently when he was spotted filming a TV segment along with actor-comedian James Corden. As per E! News, the Duke of Sussex was photographed filming with James in Los Angeles on Friday. The two were captured smiling while chatting on top of an open-air double-decker bus, operated by a popular sightseeing tour company, with a small camera crew, leaving a studio lot containing the sound stage where the host shoots The Late Late Show With James Corden. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Archie's Adorable Christmas Card Will Steal Your Heart! Check Out the Digital Holiday Greetings Featuring Two Puppies.

Harry and James filmed for Carpool Karaoke, which is a popular recurring musical segment in The Late Late Show With James Corden. The duo was accompanied by a police escort and by the Duke of Sussex's private security team and followed proper COVID-19 protocols. Harry appeared to be in great spirits, smiling as he sat on the bus with James, a longtime friend who attended his and wife Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding and even emceed the reception.

This marked a rare public appearance for the Duke of Sussex, who has been spending most of his time during the coronavirus pandemic in Montecito, California located 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, along with Meghan and their son Archie Harrison. The family moved to the California town, home of fellow celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, last year following the couple's official exit from their roles as senior members of the United Kingdom's royal family.

Meghan and Archie did not join Harry and James during their filming. Since their move to California last summer, Meghan and Harry have begun new careers in Hollywood. In September, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. Prince Harry Gets a Part-Time Job Offer From Burger King; Twitterati Reacts With Funny Memes and Jokes.

In November, the couple launched their Spotify podcast titled Archewell Audio, and featured Archie in their debut episode, marking the first time the public was able to hear the little one's adorable voice. Meghan and Harry have also made a few remote TV appearances in the past few months. In fact, the same day he was spotted with James, a video of the Duke of Sussex voicing support for England's national rugby union team on its 150th anniversary was posted on the group's Twitter page. Prince Harry Birthday: Facts And Trivia About the Duke of Sussex As He Turns 36.

In November, Harry made a video cameo on 'Strictly Come Dancing', the original British version of Dancing With the Stars, to support one of the competitors, his longtime friend, and fellow British military veteran. In December, Meghan made a surprise television appearance during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute special.

Harry and Meghan have rarely been spotted in public in person since their royal exit. In November, they marked U.K.'s Remembrance Day during a private visit to Los Angeles National Cemetery. In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking in Beverly Hills.