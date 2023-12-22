Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes celebrates his 61st birthday on December 22. He is one of the most well-known actors for portraying Lord Voldemort, the evil wizard in the Harry Potter series. The actor played the character of Lord Voldemort in the movies Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and both the parts of the Deathly Hallows. But Ralph Fiennes is much more than Voldemort. Will Ralph Fiennes Ever Play the Iconic Villain Lord Voldemort Again? Check Out the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor’s Answer.

The actor has had a very successful career with 2 Oscar nominations in a career spanning over two decades. He has showcased his talent in a variety of roles. Some of his notable works were in films The English Patient, Constant Gardener and Schindler's List. As Fiennes celebrates his 61st birthday, let us look at some of the best works of the renowned actor.

The English Patient (1996)

The English Patient is directed by Anthony Mingella. Fiennes plays Laszlo Almasy, a Hungarian explorer who gets into a love affair with the wife of a colleague and later turns spy for Axis powers after feeling betrayed by England due to a tragedy. Fiennes was nominated for Academy Awards and Golden Globes as Best Actor for his role in the film.

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Fiennes plays Justin Quayle, a British diplomat who meets Amnesty International activist Tessa in London. They both fall in love and later marry. The story later sees many incidents after they shift to Kenya, messing up their relationship. Fernando Meirelles directed the movie. The film was nominated in various categories at the Oscars, and leading lady Rachel Weisz won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award.

The Menu (2022)

Fiennes plays Julian Slowik, a celebrity chef who owns an exclusive restaurant on a private island. Fiennes invites a group of people who contributed to him losing his passion for his craft for dinner. The movie has a wonderful plot that keeps viewers in suspense throughout the film and the ending is worth the wait. The Menu was nominated for a ton of awards, including two Golden Globe nominations. The film was directed by Mark Mylod. The Menu Movie Review: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Kitchen Horror Comedy is a Delectable Platter With a Claustrophobic View (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Harry Potter Series (2001 - 2007)

It is almost impossible that the list of best Ralph Fiennes movies goes without mentioning the Harry Potter Franchise. In 2005, Fiennes transformed into the dark Wizard for the first time. In his iconic black robes, bald look with sharp blue eyes, Fiennes as Lord Voldemort will forever be one of his most iconic roles.

Schindler's List (1993)

Fiennes starred as Nazi officer Amon Goeth in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List. Fiennes packed 28 pounds for this role and did deep research in terms of knowing more about his character. Fiennes resembled Goeth so much that a cast member actually freaked out looking at him. The Holocaust drama won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction. Without a doubt, this was Fienne's greatest performance ever.

