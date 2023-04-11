This week we see Renfield hit the theatres that is going to bring the classic character of Dracula onto the big screen once more, but with a twist. Headlining are Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage who seem to be quite the fit match. Also with director Chris McKay helming the film, we can surely expect some good laughs. Renfield Trailer: Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult’s Horror Comedy Will Make You Smile and Shiver at the Same Time! (Watch Video).

The promos for Renfield so far have promised a really campy and comedic adventure that at the very least will be entertaining. You literally have Nic Cage playing a goofy version of Dracula - what can go wrong here. So, before you check out the film in theaters, here's all you need to know about Renfield.

Cast

Renfield stars Nicolas Cage as the legendary vampire Dracula, while he will be joined by Nicholas Hoult as RM Renfield, who is his servant. The movie also stars Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, a cop, and Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo. They will also be joined by Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Scott Jones, Jenna Kanell and more.

Plot

Renfield follows RM Renfield, Dracula's suffering servant, who decides to live a normal life. Falling in love with the cop Rebecca Quincy, Renfield decides to finally stand up to his boss Dracula and tries to break free from him which puts him at odds with the powerful vampire.

Watch the Trailer for Renfield:

Release Date

Renfield starring Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and more releases in theaters on April 14, 2023. Renfield: Nicolas Cage Drank His Own Blood After Accidentally Biting His Own Lip a Few Times.

Reviews

The review for Renfield isn't available as of yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

