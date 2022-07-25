Australian actress Ruby Rose, who exited the Batwoman series two years ago following unsafe working conditions, is returning to a larger screen in a starring role for the new film Stowaway. Music video director Declan Whitebloom, who has worked with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, makes his feature debut, which teams Rose with Frank Grillo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, reports Deadline. Ruby Rose Birthday: A Look at the Hottest Red Carpet Avatars of the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Actress.

The film is a cat-and-mouse chase in the vein of action films like Die Hard and Panic Room. In it, a tenacious party girl fights to survive after three thieves commandeer her luxury yacht. Unable to escape and trapped on the yacht at high seas, she turns the tables on the intruders and takes matters into her own hands.

Deadline further states that Rose claimed last year that she left Batwoman over unsafe working conditions on set. Warner Bros TV., which produces Batwoman, and a former co-star released statements refuting Rose's claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show. John Wick Actress Ruby Rose Has a Portrait of Lord Hanuman Wearing Nike Shoes at Her Home.

