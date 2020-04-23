Russian Doll's Leslye Headland to Turn Showrunner For Disney Plus' Star Wars Series With a Female-Centric Plot

Leslye Headland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The latest Star Wars films may have turned out slightly disappointing but the franchise has always been lucky when it comes to series. After the success of Clone Wars and recently, The Mandalorian, it looks like the makers now have another one in the pipeline for Disney Plus. The streaming platform that launched Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian is now looking to add another spin-off show from the Star Wars universe although this time, they seem to be aiming at a much wider target audience. If recent reports are to go by, a new Star Wars series with a female-centric storyline is in the works for the digital platform. The Mandalorian: Disney Plus Series' Third Season is Already In the Works.

What's even more amazing is that as reported by Variety, Netflix's Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will be writing it and will also serve as the showrunner for it. We hear the series will take place in a much different timeline than the other Star Wars projects and will have female characters at its focus. It'll certainly be interesting to see some new women characters in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian Season 2: Rosario Dawson’s Casting as Ahsoka Tano for Star Wars Spin-Off Series Isn’t Confirmed Yet.

Disney Plus already has two other Star Wars series in the works, among which is also the Ewan McGregor starter Obi-Wan Kenobi show and there's also the Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna. As for The Mandalorian, after a successful first season, the show is all set to premiere its second season in the coming months. We recently also reported that third one is already in the works. Well, it certainly looks like the Star Wars universe is expanding rapidly in the digital space and we bet you can't wait to catch these shows soon!