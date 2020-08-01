Sam Mendes is one of Hollywood's s famed English film and stage director, producer and screenwriter. Mendes has directed stage musicals such as Cabaret (1993), Oliver! (1994), Company (1995). Although he is more popular for directing films such as a Revolutionary Road (2008), and the James Bond films Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) and the recently released war drama, 1917. The director is particularly loved for his style of filmmaking which involves a lot of details. Mendes made his directorial debut with American Beauty (1999) and it fetched him the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Director. 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes’ Genius Direction & Roger Deakins' Astounding Cinematography Create the Most Immersive War Film of This Century.

As Mendes celebrates his birthday on July 31, we look at the director's best works. Mendes' contribution to cinema and stage has been phenomenal and hence he was appointed a CBE for his services to drama, and he was knighted in the 2020 New Years Honours List. Among other honours, in 2005, he also received a lifetime achievement award from the Directors Guild of Great Britain. As we celebrate this ace director's birthday, here's looking at his works you cannot miss.

1917

The 2019 film was the talk of the town for many reasons and all good. It has been considered to be one of the best war films to have released in recent past. Not only was the film great because of its content, but it was also immersive, and impressive technical achievement.

American Beauty

American dark comedy-drama film written by Alan starred Kevin Spacey, Mena Suvari, Annette Benning in key roles. The film is considered to be a penetrating and often humorous take on contemporary life in suburban America. Spacey was hailed for his amazing act in the film but above all, director Sam Mendes received immense praises for his clever direction.

Revolutionary Road

Bringing together one of the most loved Hollywood on-screen pairings, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Mendes had a winner on his hands. The romantic drama was written by Justin Haythe and based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Richard Yates. With stunning performances and a beautiful direction, this film is for the ages. If you haven't watched it yet, you must for its delicate storytelling.

Skyfall

Mendes has done it all. He has also directed two James Bond films including Skyfall and Spectre though we have to say Skyfall is a notch better than Spectre. The twenty-third film in the James Bond series stars Daniel Craig as the 007 agent. This is one of the biggest Bond films and a key one at that because of its important climax.

If you haven't caught these Sam Mendes films yet, there's no better time than this quarantine to introduce yourselves to these amazing films. Do let us know in comments below which is your favourite.

