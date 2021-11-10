It looks like by the time Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in the theatres in December, there won't be any surprises left for the fans by then. On a daily basis, we have been seeing one major leak after another, though most of them have been discarded as fake, which has not stopped Marvel and Sony from taking down most of the guilty posts. Now, in what could be the biggest pre-release leak about Spider-Man: No Way Home on social media, images have come out on Twitter that shows presence of actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox in the movie. Spider-Man – No Way Home: Did Tom Hardy’s Deleted Insta Post Hint at Venom vs Tom Holland’s Superhero in the Upcoming MCU Film?

One of the leaked stills has Maguire and Garfield in their Spider-Man suits sharing screen with Holland, also in his suit aboard some cruise. The other still sees Holland's Parker on a table seated along with Marisa Tomei's Aunt May and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan, and interestingly, Cox's Matt Murdock. Both stills, if legit, confirms that previous iterations of Spider-Man will definitely appear in the movie, and that Daredevil is now canon in MCU, with Cox reprising his role from Netflix's acclaimed Marvel series. For the uninitiated, the blind Matt Murdock is lawyer by day and a vigilante by night, and as per rumours, he will be representing Peter Parker while the latter faces murder charges for killing Mysterio.

The leaks come through popular movie blogger John Campea, who claims that at first he thought them to be fake and when he realised that they could be authentic, he deleted them. However, by then, the stills have gone viral on social media with fans confused if they are real or photoshopped.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

Spider-Man no way home leaked photos 😭 3 Spideys snd Daredevil in one movie confirmed😭 #SpiderManNoWayHome see you in December Charlie, Tobey and Andrew pic.twitter.com/w044sOrEW3 — That Makes No Sense Podcast (@tmnspod) November 9, 2021

As you already know, Spider-Man: No Way Home deals with multiverses, and the Jon Watts' directorial is connecting the Tom Holland film with the previous Spider-Man movies that weren't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is already confirmed that Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx's Electro from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are in the cast. Spider-Man No Way Home: From Green Goblin to Sandman, Major Villains Confirmed in the New Poster of Tom Holland’s Upcoming MCU Film.

And even though there is no official announcement yet, rumours are strong that more Spidey villains from previous films are appearing. If villains are coming, then why can't the heroes too? Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing in theatres on December 17.

