Those who have watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have been shocked by its only post-credit scene, (SPOILERS ahead) that brings Tom Hardy to MCU, a shocking turn of events that might be explained in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now an artwork posted by Tom Hardy, which is now deleted, hints that we could see Spider-Man fighting with Venom. Now will we see the anti-hero fighting with our MCU hero in the upcoming movie, that is already stacked with some popular villains?

Tom Hardy's Deleted Insta Post (Photo Credit: Twitter)

