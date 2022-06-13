Spiderhead is an upcoming film on Netflix that is set to release this Friday. A sci-fi thriller helmed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, Starring Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett, the film is based on the short story Escape from Spiderhead and features a tense plot that takes place in the new-future. Spiderhead: Makers Release New Clip Starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Mark Paguio and Tess Haubrich (Watch Video).

Spiderhead is one of Netflix's big releases this year. With the streaming service having a huge collection of films coming out, Spiderhead still manages to look intriguing from its promos. Also, with Joseph Kosinski's recent success of Top Gun: Maverick just a few weeks back, the audiences are ready to see what he has in store for us this time around. But, before the film releases on Friday, let's take a look at everything you need to know about it.

Cast

Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth (Steve Abnesti), Miles Teller (Jeff) and Jurnee Smollett (Lizzy). They will be joined by Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Charles Parnell and Nathan Jones.

Plot

Spiderhead sees two convicts in a near-future society trying to grapple with their past and reduce their sentence time by volunteering to participate in experiments. These experiments revolve around emotion-altering drugs and are headed by Steve Abnesti.

Watch the Trailer For Spiderhead

Release Date

Spiderhead releases exclusively on Netflix on June 17, 2022. To watch the film, you will require a valid Netflix subscription. Spiderhead Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Is Ringmaster in This Dark Sci-Fi Drama Starring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett (Watch Video).

Review

Reviews for Spiderhead aren't out yet. The moment they are, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).