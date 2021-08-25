Tim Burton is a director that has a signature style so distinct that you can’t help but notice. It’s what made Burton distinguish himself from other directors. Tim Burton’s films have such a gothic feel to them that it's almost surreal but at the same time so captivating. Having such high fantasy elements to his films, he is still able to make a world lived in. It’s what his greatest strengths as a storyteller are. He is at his best when he is going all out weird with his films. Johnny Depp Birthday Special: 7 Movies of the Hollywood Star to Watch If You Are Tired of the Pirates of the Caribbean Saga.

Tim Burton throughout his career has given us some really colourful characters. These characters have defined the particular genres that they have been in and have remained cultural icons. So to celebrate Tim Burton’s 63rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best characters.

Ed Wood (Ed Wood)

Johnny Depp in Ed Wood

A biographical dramedy based on the cult filmmaker of the same name, Ed Wood sees Tim Burton take a wildly different approach. This is way unlike the style that Burton is usually known for and alongside Depp he pulls this off really well.

Edward Scissorhands (Edward Scissorhands)

Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands is one of Tim Burton’s most quirkiest and heartfelt films. Our titular character played by Johnny Depp, is a man with blades as hands and a weird look all around. Burton constructed this particular character with a big conflict and it resulted in some of the best work of his career.

Emily (Corpse Bride)

Emily in Corpse Bride

Emily is one of those other Tim Burton characters that really stick with you. It’s the way he tells Emily’s story that makes the character so convincing and entertaining to watch on screen. Coupled with Helena Bonham Carter’s amazing voice work, this remains as one of his best works.

Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice)

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice

Ever heard of a character stealing an entire movie with only 17 minutes of screentime? Well Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice does that. Betelgeuse helped launch Keaton’s career as a major star in Hollywood and till this day remains one of Tim Burton’s best characters. He is darkly hilarious and the makeup on him just makes him stand out all the more. Happy Birthday Michael Keaton! From Beetlejuice to Birdman, Here Are 7 Films Where The Actor Floored Us With His Impeccable Performances.

Batman (Batman and Batman Returns)

Michael Keaton in Batman Returns

Tim Burton took a huge risk when casting Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. The casting was met with huge criticism and people were skeptical of how Keaton would pull off the character. 30 years later, Keaton helped make Batman what he is today. While Burton took a lot of creative liberties with him, his rendition still remains one of the best interpretations of the character, so much so that Keaton is returning in the role next year with The Flash.

Here are all the weird and exciting characters that Tim Burton has given us throughout the years. While some of his recent work isn’t as stellar, we can’t forget the amazing movies he has given us in the past. With this we finish off the list and wish Tim Burton a very happy birthday.

